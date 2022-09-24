Exclusive! “I had an intimacy scene in the series and I was so nervous to do that since I have always been nervous about it and that scene was very challenging for me to do “ - Virginia Rodrigues

MUMBAI: Love at Fifth Floor is a mini – web series, which is streaming on Mx player and the series is directed by Aditi Banerjee.

The series stars Dilnaz Irani, Virginia Rodrigues and Rachna Gupta in lead roles and the story revolves around three women who are thrown into a situation and how they deal with these matters.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Virginia Rodrigues who plays one of the leads in the series and asked her what drove her in signing the project and what similarities she sees in her reel and real character.

What drove you to this character that made you say “Yes” to the project?

For me I met Aditi, I heard the narration, and heard the script. As an actor I thought this was different from the rest of the stuff that I have done before and it has brilliant layers of emotions to be portrayed. I think it was a tight knot in my stomach that told me about the challenges to do the show. I thought this was tough and the curiosity of her mind about how it was working against my own and many things worked for me and I was happy to do this role and take up this challenge.

Do you see any similarities between your character and your real life?

The lines somewhere merge for me between the actor and the character. For me somewhere my life connects to the character ‘Uma’ and very critical part of it doesn’t and that became interesting and difficult to understand the psychoness of the character and see if I was her then what.

What were the challenges you faced while essaying the character for this series?

There was a tiny intimacy scene in the series and all these years I have been very conscious about it and just for my own sake because this remains forever on screen and I was nervous about it as to how it would be handled and I trusted Aditi with it and it was so well shot and for me that was a challenging scene.

Well, the series has gotten a positive response from the audience and people have loved the story and plot.

