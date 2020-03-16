EXCLUSIVE! 'I had that intuition that Pandya Store would go a long way' Dhara aka Shiny Doshi reveals her favourite scenes from the show, and her journey on completing 500 episodes

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

The show is gearing up for some major drama. Well, today the show hits a major milestone as they complete 500 episodes and this leaves the cast and fans overjoyed. We rang Dhara aka Shiny Doshi to know about her journey with the show, her favourite moments and more. Check out what she had to share:

Sharing about her journey, Shiny revealed, 'It has been beautiful, we have our unit off today. We have all been waiting for this day, we have always been hopeful that the show goes ahead with 500 and then 1000 episodes. This journey has been a roller coaster ride, the day I signed for this show I knew this would go far and reach where I had expected it to go. I had this intuition while I agreed to it. I have learnt so much through this show, it has given me love, and popularity. With the amount of love that I have received as Dhara, there are few things which you feel as they are unreal, people recognize me as Dhara, I have done so many shows but people call me Dhara, the name, the fame this character and the show has given me, I will always be grateful. There is so much gratitude in my heart today and I feel so blessed. The team has been so nice, and the show is on one of the best channels, StarPlus, I started my career with Star. Even at that time with Saraswati Chandra, I received so much popularity and now with Pandya Store became a hit, I think Star, Shiny and Sphere Origin, the three S always go together for me.'

Talking about her five best moments she revealed some interesting anecdotes from the show, my first shot, my entry which was beautifully shot in Junagarh Fort and the background music was amazing. Before the show got telecasted, I had seen the rough cuts but I didn't see the entry, my creative had visited our set and he showed me my entry and the music rough cut. I had a cinematic experience with Dhara running behind the kite in Uttrayan.

Second, When Dhara accepts to marry Gombi in the show, when Hardik tells her that you know him since childhood and he really needs somebody to hold them while Pandya store is under debts, he tells her to hold them together and take care of Gombi. That moment was really special.

Third, When we took a leap and we finally got our Pandya Store back, clear from all the debts, that moment was really special for me when we had no loan and our family was together.

Fourth, When Dhara loses her child, she ends up aborting her child. That moment has been really special to me and will stay with me forever when Dhara accuses Gombi for killing her child without her consent. I had received a lot of appreciating for that scene in the show and I would always cherish it as it was extremely emotional.

Fifth, the recent scene when Chiku comes in their lives and Dhara pleads to Gombi to let her keep Chiku with her as she found hope in the little kid. These scenes have been extremely close to my heart.

Well, we all adore Dhara for everything she has done for her Pandya Parivaar.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

