Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which included shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show introduced the fourth generation which features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles. We already know that Abhira faces an unforeseen situation due to which she ends up marrying Armaan and Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit who spices up the show by creating problems for them.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shivam spilled beans on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the offers he declined for the show. Shivam also mentioned what prompted him to take up the Star Plus show.

Shivam mentioned, “I read the story and understood the character well before giving a nod to the show. I could not just agree to something without knowing what the character was. I had got a lot of other offers and it also includes shows which have launched and gone off-air. If I had chosen those, I do not think I would be shooting at the moment. I was also offered Suhagan and a project by TVF but the dates did not match for me to take those up.”

When asked if he had to audition for the show or was it offered to him, Shivam said, “Ofcourse I had to audition for the show. Actually the script was something else and so I auditioned for a different character back then. The script changed later and that is when I was told that I fit the role of Rohit well. I feel blessed to be a part of this show.”

Well said Shivam!