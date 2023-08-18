Exclusive! "I had told Jad that when he comes out and sees the episodes he would know I wasn't wrong and he is a lovely human being to know - Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and she emerged as the second runner up of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked what she had to say about Jad apologising to her.
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansiha and asked her whether she felt that Bigg Boss was partial to Abhishek or not and what her father had to say about her journey.

What was your father's review on your journey in Bigg Boss OTT?

When I asked my father how I was doing in the house, when he had come on the show he said I wasn't doing anything wrong and from the family no one till now has reached this far and now even my father praises me and tells me how good I am doing.

Do you think Bigg Boss was partial towards Elvish as everyone did think that Abhishek would win?

To be honest Elvish won through votes only and Bigg Boss cannot interfere. Elvish played the game well and he has a good fan following outside and hence he had a plus point winning the show. He was an interesting character, Abhishek also played the game well and hence people thought he also would win the game.

Jad shared a social media post, where he apologized for not supporting you and thought wrong of you. What do you have to say about it ?

I had told Jad in the house that right now you are not understanding me, he is a very good human being and somewhere because of the language his group used to tell him wrong things about me. Otherwise he is a lovely human being to be known. He had sent me many audio messages apologising and telling where he went wrong and trust him, he is a lovely human being to know. Now we are good friends and Jad told that  whenever he comes down to India he would meet Abhishek and me.

Well, one can say that Manisha Rani has struggled a lot and made her way to success. No wonder she has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

