EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more

The prequel is all set to come on Hotstar, titled Anupamaa- Namaste America. We got in touch with Puja Banerjee to know about her bond with Sudhanshu and Rupali, parenting tips and more:

How has it been working with Sudhanshu and Rupali?

I am loving the ambiance of the set, all of them have a lot of fun on the set while shooting. I have worked with Sudhanshu and Rupali Di earlier so it is quite comfortable working with them. So yes, there is positivity on the set and we really enjoy working together.

We shall see you after a gap on screen…

I am not shooting after a gap, web Hindi has been something that I am doing after a long time. I have been already working, not on a regular basis as I still want to give more time to my son. I have been shooting on and off for ads and everything. After my delivery, I did the second part of the series of my show Calcutta, so with this one, it was perfect as I am not spending a lot of time away and still have a concrete role.

Did you face any challenges with your son while shooting?

I have been practicing this since the time he was born, he is still really young so he isn't that attached, he doesn't know or miss me while I am away for shooting. My mom and mom-in-law, both stay close by so they are always there. Kunal and I are around so yes when he would grow up a little more then yes there shall be the issues so I would want to work before that and then take a break.

