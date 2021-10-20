EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been recovering from health issues' - Paras Arora on his health, a SPECIAL SURPRISE for JiRas fans, and more

MUMBAI : Paras Arora has been a heartthrob amongst the audience with his stellar performances in various TV shows. He recently left fans spellbound with his performance in ‘Kaatelal & Sons’. Dr Pramod not only garnered immense love but also made fans want to see more of Paras onscreen.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him what he has been up to these days and more, check out what he had to share.

What have you been up to these days?

I have been taking care of my health these days as I had fallen ill. I had Viral and then while shooting for a photoshoot in Lonavala I got Typhoid. For three months my Sinus was troubling me, so recently I got my surgery done and then I have been recovering from all this. Amid all this, I had even done a music video that got released. So yes, for now, I have been focusing on my health. Once I am all fit shall be looking out for upcoming projects soon.

Fans have been shipping Jiya and you, what do you have to tell them?

Jiya is a dear friend, we will be reuniting for a small project soon. I don't think that there would be anything beyond friendship between us. There is a lot of respect between both of us. So yes, there is nothing as such from our end and there may not be anything for sure. I can assure them that Jiya and I shall stay good friends for the longest time.

What is your take on OTT? What kind of characters do you want to do on the platform?

I haven't really decided upon a specific character, I feel very fortunate that I get roles that let me explore new shades on screen. I want to work more deeply with OTT with interesting characters, as on OTT you get more time to get into the skin of the character and as the script is short that doesn't stretch so as an actor you get that satisfaction as well. So yes, any character that I haven't done before would definitely be on my bucket list.

We can't wait to see Paras back on screen soon.

