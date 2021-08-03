EXCLUSIVE! I have creative differences but I sort it out too: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi 

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is an integral part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! on &TV.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we spoke to her at length about her character as Angoori. She said, “I love the character of Angoori Bhabhi. Angoori’s innocence is the USP of the character. I think that it is loved by each and everyone who watches the show and I really enjoy playing the role as it is beautiful.”

When asked about her bond with Aasif Sheikh and whether they have creative differences, Shubhangi shared, “Aasif is a wonderful co-artist. I learn a lot from him. He is dedicated, has a good comic timing and there are many more things which define his talent. Another thing is that he always compliments and appreciates. Neha (Pendse) too has been fun to work with. He is a wonderful performer and a very jolly person. I enjoy working with her. With regards to creative differences, I have been doing this show from a really long time. It has been five years.

I always listen to everyone but when I work, it is really hard to convince me when I am in front of the character. I question a lot as long as I am not convinced. Until and unless you are not convinced, you cannot perform and look so fake. I would not say I don’t have creative differences but I sort it out too.”

Well said Shubhangi!