EXCLUSIVE! I have done my hotel management and my area of expertise is Continental cuisine – Kumkum Bhagya actor Kushagra Nautiyal

Are you a foodie?

Partially yes

Are you a Vegetarian or non vegetarian?

Vegetarian

What do you salivate over?

Rajma chawal

Your quick fix menu would be?

Oats, palak paneer and tofu

What would you consider as your erotic food?

Paneer Dosa and Mexican cuisine

What would you choose: Soup or Salad?

Soup, because salad is very boring

What would you choose: Sugar or Spice?

Sugar

What would you choose: Fine dining or Street food?

Street food

Your late night binge would be?

Peanuts

Your after-sex food would be?

Anything that I find around me.

Have you ever cooked to impress?

I have done hotel management and been a cook before but I haven't cooked to impress anyone.

Being a chef what was your expertise in?

I was very good at Continental cuisine.

What's your favourite icecream flavour?

Butterscotch! Anytime.

You eat to live or live to eat?

