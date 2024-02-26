Exclusive! I have taken up a positive role with the mindset of exploring my acting abilities: Jeevansh Chadha on shooting for Mera Balam Thanedaar

MUMBAI: Jeevansh Chadha is one of the most talented actors on television today.

He has been seen in quite a lot of projects, the recent one being Yeh Hai Chahatein. He is now shooting for Mera Balam Thanedaar and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on being a part of the show, how he deals with creative differences among other factors.

Talking about his character, Jeevansh expressed, “I was a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein and I have mainly played negative roles. I have a look of a person who can carry this very well and these roles suit me. But then when this opportunity came my way, I thought that let me try my luck with positive roles as well.”

When asked about whether he faced any challenges playing the role, Jeevansh elaborated, “Well, expressions in positive roles are way too different in what is portrayed in negative roles. Over here, I was required to tone down my expressions. I had a word with the creative team and it took me two days to get into the skin of the character.

I took this role with the mindset of exploring my acting abilities.”

