Exclusive! I know children like bursting crackers but we should think of our future generation: Aditi Sharma

Among the common people who are excited about this festival are also our starry celebrities.

Aditi Sharma has grown to immense fame with her stint in Rabb Se Hai Dua. She has earlier been seen in shows in the likes of Kaleerein, Naagin 3 and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aditi shared how much she enjoys Diwali and how she plans to celebrate it this year.

She said, “I remember that as a child I used to enjoy the lightings, lighting the diyas and doing pooja. My family and relatives come together each year and we spend quality time with each other. Each year I look forward to sweets, especially the nariyal ladoo prepared by my mother –in –law which has a lot of dry fruits and there is another sweet dish called dodha.”

Speaking about memories associated with Diwali, Aditi shared, “It was back in school that I was the head girl and the boys in my batch burst crackers in the toilet due to which the commode broke. I was told to find out who is responsible for the act and I knew it but I did not say. It is now a sweet memory.”

Adding further to how fire-cracker damage the environment, she expressed, “I know children like bursting crackers and that is the reason parents buy for them but we should think of our future generation. It is not good more animals also. I think we should celebrate it with the fuljhadis and anar. That is enjoyable too.”

Well said Aditi!