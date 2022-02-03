EXCLUSIVE! 'I love experimenting with my looks with the Sarees' Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma REVEALS her favourites in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: SHOCKING! Look what Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly notices about Anuj

Apart from the fire striking duo Anuj and Anupamaa, we have witnessed a lot more changes in Kavya too. We got in touch with the beautiful Madalsa Sharma to know about her favourites, style quotient and more:

Kavya's style quotient in Anupamaa has always been in buzz, which is your favourite attire?

There have been so many but I love the way they style me when it comes to Sarees, we have done soo many looks with it. Whenever they give me a saree, there are soo many different ways they style me, we make sure the draping is done in a different way, the hair and makeup. So I am really excited about the saree, I get to experiment with my looks, it's so graceful as an outfit as an attire.

Would you call Sarees a comfortable outfit?

Sarees are always comfortable as I have done a lot of work down south, there have always been Sarees that I have worn before. It isn't that I am wearing it here and it has changed. Now, that I am wearing it on regular basis, I don't mind one, even if it is a heavy saree I would walk around comfortably.

Anupamaa has witnessed so many festivals which one has been your favourite?

Last years Janmashtami is one of my favourites, I really loved the look that the creatives and my team created for me. We were all dressed as Radha Krishna, I was dressed as Radha, that looks and get-up was a really amazing look. Very different, beautiful and cute that I got to do.

Also read:Unmissable! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna imitates Anupamaa's iconic pose

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

