Exclusive! I love Korean food and one should definitely try “Soul Express” as the food is to die for: Nafeesa Shaikh

MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

Nafeesa Shaikh is known for playing Akbar’s mother in Maharana Prataap and has been a part of many television shows.

Currently, she is seen in the show Parineetii, where she essays the role of Neeti’s mother.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences and she also recommended a place for the fans.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Mughlai food as I was born in that atmosphere and I have eaten it all my life.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

No, I can’t eat anything and everything.

Which is your favourite food joint?

I love Korean food and the best restaurant is Soul Express. One should try its food.

Your midnight craving?

I love hot cheese spread with steaming noodles or Maggi I can eat it anytime.

Do you have any food allergies?

No, I don’t have any food allergies and can eat everything.

One dish that you would never try?

I wouldn’t try raw meat as it would be very bland.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/parineeti-finally-vicky-exposes-rajiv-s-true-face-front-of-parineeti-22050 )