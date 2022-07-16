Exclusive! I love to wear western and Indian clothes and love wearing bangles as they look beautiful on a girl's hand: Amita Choksi

MUMBAI: Amita Choksi is a well-known television actress, best known for her role in serials like The Story of Shanti, Mrs Tendulkar, and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

She is currently seen in Mithai, where she is essaying the role of a mother.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her fashion sense and what she prefers to wear.

What are you comfortable wearing?

I am comfortable in joggers and loose jeans. I make sure whatever I wear is comfortable. I believe in wearing simple.

What do you prefer Indian or Western clothes?

I would like to wear western clothes mainly joggers and at times Indian wear.

What is the one thing you would want to steal from your mom’s wardrobe?

She has a lot of sarees, especially the Bandini ones.

One designer wear you would want to try someday?

Would love to wear Neeta Lulla someday because I just love the type of clothes she makes.

One celebrity whose fashion inspires you?

Sonam Kapoor is one actress whose fashion is very good and whatever she wears she carries it with style and grace.

One place you would recommend your audience to shop?

Alfa market some designers are expensive because the roadside brands are easy to pick up and are not that expensive.

What kind of accessories you like to wear?

I love Bangles as they look very simple and make your hand look beautiful.

What type of shoes you like to wear?

I like to wear black heels at times but flats are the best as it’s easy to walk.

