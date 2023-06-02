EXCLUSIVE! “I need to plan everything beforehand because I just don’t go with the flow,” says Rahil Azam

Star Bharat is set to launch another show titled Dheere Dheere Se and is said to premiere soon. The show stars Rahil Azam and Reena Kapoor in the lead. Tellychakkar got in touch with Rahil Azam and got to know exciting insights about him.
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is set to launch another show titled Dheere Dheere Se and is said to premiere soon. The show will be produced by Siddarth Kumar Tewari’s Swastik Productions. The show stars Rahil Azam and Reena Kapoor in the lead. The show is about a woman named Bhavna who fears being alone but is a widow. She has to start her life once again after her husband passes away and the plot revolves around how she handles life post the unfortunate event of her life.

Rahil Azam He started his career as a model. Then he made his television debut in 2001 in the daily soap Ek Tukdaa Chaand Ka. Later, he appeared in episodic roles in the horror show Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Achanak 37 Saal Baad.

In 2003, Azam played the lead in the adventure-fantasy drama series Hatim on Star Plus. Azam was featured as the male lead role of Ye Meri Life Hai. He was also a part of the shows Gulaal, Tu Aashiqui and most recently, he was seen in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir.

He is all set to play the lead of Raghav in Star Bharat’s upcoming Dheere Dheere Se.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights baout the show and his character in it.

Rahil loves to travel and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with him and got to know interesting insights about his travel diaries.

Are you a beach, mountain, or forest person?

“I love beaches a lot.”

What are your travel essentials?

“My travel essentials include water, which is the most important. Then snacks and sweet supari.”

If you ever win a lottery, where would you like to travel?

“If I win the lottery, I won’t travel. I will gift it to my parents. Hopefully l’ll buy and gift my parents a car.”

Do you prefer a window seat or an aisle one and why?

“I prefer a window seat when I want to take a nap. I prefer isle seat when I don’t want to take a nap and want to rush out as soon as the flight lands.”

Are you a solo traveller or do you like company?

“It depends on my mood. I have always been a solo traveller unless there have been certain outings with my friends so then we all go together. But I don’t like too many people, I would just like it to be and another person’s company.”

Do you have an embarrassing travel story?

“I don’t have an embarrassing travel story because I plan everything perfectly. I know things happen and so I try and plan it so well that everything happens according to my plan. It might sound really crazy but that is the kind of person I am. I need to plan everything beforehand and have things sorted. I just don’t go with the flow.”

What would you say is your most expensive trip?

“I don't have one yet. For me, my holidays have been in my hometown. Whenever I am not shooting, I travel there. This might sound boring but my priorities are very different I like to be mentally relaxed and stress-free.”

Where do you feel most at home?

“I feel most at home in Bangalore with my parents.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

