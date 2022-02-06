Exclusive! I received a lot of backlash for my previous role, but it didn't affect me; I don’t think about it when I sign a new project; Sahil Uppal

MUMBAI : Sahil Uppal is a known actor of television, and he debuted on the show P.S. I Hate You.

The actor rose to fame with his performance in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

Soon, the actor will be seen in the short movie First Second Chance that will stream on Hotstar.

What made you say “yes” to the show?

I loved the story, and when I heard about the other actors, I said yes for the project. The character is very different, and it's a bit grey. I leave my mom at an old-age mom and I know I would get a lot of hate messages for the character as the child is responsible for the parent's sadness.

To prepare for the role, did you visit a real old-age home?

Yes, I had been to one and I did interact with the parents out there  they aren't negative about it as they are happy staying there. In their real houses, they faced harassment. They don’t miss their children as they get respect and happiness there.

What do you consider when selecting roles?

When I sign a role, for me, it's fiction, and I don’t go by morality. Yes, I do know on social media when we do dark scenes, the audience do judge and pass negative comment. I have faced it throughout my previous show where I played a negative character, and the backlash I received was terrible.

Sahil will be seen in a grey character in the movie, and fans are excited  to see him in this new role.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

