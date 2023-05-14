Exclusive! “I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan, I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me“, Ankit Gupta opens up about doing method acting, Junooniyat, and PriYankit, and more!

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry, and many popular shows before.
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. 

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt.

Ankit has been playing the role of Jahaan in the show also starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his show, PriYankit, and more.

Now that the show has been on the air for a while, What has the audience reaction been like to the show? 

Yes, I think the show it's doing okay. There's a mixed reaction regarding the story. There are people who are actually liking the story very much, and there are people who feel that there is something lacking. But I think shows doing pretty well online. We were number three all over television online last week, so I think it is doing pretty okay. 

Your music video with Priyanka was one of the top hits. Can we expect to see you both collaborate on anything else as well? 

Yes, of course. If we get a great project wherein we both can explore ourselves as actors, which is very different from the things that we've done in the past, we will definitely collaborate together. 

Is it easy for you to get out, get out of character, or does the character stay with you?

Well, you know, getting out of character is the most difficult thing. And abroad they teach you first how to get out the character before they teach you how to get into the character. So that is the most difficult thing that happens when you do a lot of method acting. I mean, luckily you're unlucky. I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan. I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me when I was doing it initially. So it took me a lot of effort and a lot of time to come out of the character. But now I am doing something which we call switch on, switch off. I'm trying to learn that, I'm trying to implement that. So but it is becoming easier for me to come out of the character. 

Ankit stars as Jahaan in the musical drama by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat! 

