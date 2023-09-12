Exclusive! I like the way my character has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone: Mallika Nayak

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles. Kumkum Bhagya recently took a leap of 20 years and the show introduced new characters.

Mallika Nayak plays a pivotal role on the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared how her character has grown overtime in the show and her experience shooting with the lead actors on the set.

She expressed, “I have had a lovely association with Balaji Telefilms and the show has a great team. Infact, I look forward to going on the set each day. I am close to both Mugdha and Krishna. Krishna is a natural actor and it looks as if he is just talking when he says his dialogues. As for Mugdha, she is a pro. She has been working since she was a child and there is a lot of give and take which happens between me and her while shooting. I love shooting emotional scenes with her. “

Talking about her journey on the show, Mallika expressed, "I love how my character has grown over the months. First my character was quiet and I like the way it has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone. She is Prachi's backbone and her support system. I like the way my character has shaped very well. I also like my look post the leap."

Well said Mallika!