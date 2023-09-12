Exclusive! I like the way my character has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone: Mallika Nayak

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Mallika shared how her character has grown overtime in the show and her experience shooting with the lead actors on the set.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 15:37
Mallika Nayak

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles. Kumkum Bhagya recently took a leap of 20 years and the show introduced new characters.

Mallika Nayak plays a pivotal role on the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared how her character has grown overtime in the show and her experience shooting with the lead actors on the set. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Evil! Akshay doesn’t stop with his evil moves, Prachi blindly believes him)

She expressed, “I have had a lovely association with Balaji Telefilms and the show has a great team. Infact, I look forward to going on the set each day. I am close to both Mugdha and Krishna. Krishna is a natural actor and it looks as if he is just talking when he says his dialogues. As for Mugdha, she is a pro. She has been working since she was a child and there is a lot of give and take which happens between me and her while shooting. I love shooting emotional scenes with her. “

Talking about her journey on the show, Mallika expressed, “I love how my character has grown over the months. First my character was quiet and I like the way it has transitioned to keeping her point of view in front of everyone. She is Prachi’s backbone and her support system. I like the way my character has shaped very well. I also like my look post the leap.” (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Twist! Mihika’s demand becomes trouble for Ranbir and Prachi’s bond)

Well said Mallika! 

Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV Krishna Kaul Mugdha Chapekar Mallika Nayak Balaji Telefilms Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad chases Sahiba’s car, Garry and his entire squad with her
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother, here are the pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is the current talk of the town, the star who has won hearts with the movie Animal with...
RIP! Oscar-nominated Love Story actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at 82
MUMBAI: Hollywood veteran actor Ryan O’Neal who gained immense popularity playing the role of Rodney Harrington in the...
Embark on a thrilling journey with K-dramas like "Suspicious Partner," "Mouse," "Behind Your Touch," and many more! Immerse yourself in the suspenseful world of serial killers
MUMBAI: The trend which the KDrama successfully brings into play is the crazy drive for the series which contains the...
Vanshaj: Huge Twist! DJ plans to delay the consignment delivery
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv tries to burn himself
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Tripti Dimri
Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother, here are the pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ryan O
RIP! Oscar-nominated Love Story actor Ryan O’Neal passes away at 82
Khanzaadi
Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan reveals that Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra are only running the house and the rest of the housemates are clueless
Ankita Gupta
Exclusive! Ankita Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “Before entering the house Priyanka and I weren’t speaking to each other”; reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 16
Jyoti Gauba
Exclusive! I enjoy playing negative roles as it gives more scope as an actor: Jyoti Gauba
Rahul Vaidya
Oh No! Rahul Vaidya reveals losing money pouch at the hotel while returning from Jaipur; Advises fans ‘Never keep your things in a hotel locker’