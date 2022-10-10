EXCLUSIVE! “I think I should get the Oscar for the maximum slaps on the show”, says Ashish Mehrotra while talking about his character and the track of the show Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Aashish Mehrotra is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He started his career with the television show "Paanch. He has been active in the television industry since 2013. He recently has gained a lot of fame on the Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa wherein he plays the role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama’s eldest son.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Upcoming Update! Everyone to find out about Adhik and Pakhi, Vanraj fumes with anger

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about how he feels about the track and his character.

How do you like the current track of the show?

“I was very sceptical about how to make people understand a father’s emotions. It could have happened that I could have been typecast as a negative character. I just blindly followed Rajan sir and

Ketki’s conviction to do this. I just wanted to be honest to the emotion of a father. I did my graphing and homework, and then I absolutely enjoyed doing this roller coaster ride of emotions. Plus I

now feel I should get the Oscar for the maximum number of slaps in the show. Hardly a couple of people must be left in my house who haven't slapped me yet. After a point of time, I went and

asked my creativity as to how much more I will have to get beaten. The funniest part is when people are just coming in and slapping me and my family just stands there.”

What happened to Kinjal happens to a lot of girls. The reason Toshu gave in his defence was that he had needs. How much do you agree with that statement?

“Firstly, it is a fact which happens around the world. It gets out about some of them, some get spared. Even when the truth comes out, the conversation is limited to the four walls and the people connected to the event. People don’t reach a solution and the person goes ahead to make the same mistake. Secondly, if something like this happens to me in real life, it is not acceptable and vice versa. I wouldn’t do such a thing nor would I tolerate the girl doing so. But if a couple is in an open relationship arrangement, then it is their call. The society then does not have a right to interfere then. I just feel one shouldn’t lie about any of this.”

How different or similar is Ashish from Toshu?

“Ashish is different as he does not lack a backbone. I have always stood by whatever is right or wrong for me. I have stuck with my rules and my upbringing. For instance, Toshu is getting a job so he left the house. I would never do that. I would always stand my ground. Secondly, Ashish is not the type of guy who would betray or cheat on his woman. Infidelity is something I feel is a weakness in your head. It is just because you lack control over yourself, so you indulge into certain things. Whereas , Toshu as a character is a lot of fun to play. There are a lot of things that Toshu has done and so have I. For example, shouting at my mom. Another thing which is different is that my mom and dad are very special to me. I would rather want to give things to them than ask.”

ALSO READ:Anupamaa: Whoa! Baa not happy with Kinjal’s decision, Kinjal stands her ground

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







