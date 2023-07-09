Exclusive! “I think the characters here have a capacity to surprise the audience because they are more relevant and contemporary.” – Barsatein actor Vimarsh Roshan on what made him say ‘yes’for the show

Vimarsh Roshan is an important part of the show as he is one of the characters that sympathises with Aradhana. Vimarsh has played a long list of characters in TV serials like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Baalveer Returns, Balika Vadhu and Adaalat to name a few.
Vimarsh Roshan

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Vimarsh Roshan is an important part of the show as he is one of the characters that sympathises with Aradhana. Vimarsh has played a long list of characters in TV serials like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Baalveer Returns, Balika Vadhu and Adaalat to name a few.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor who revealed some interesting insights about the show, check it out.

What do you think about the audience response for the show?

According to me, they are presenting the show in a very modern way. The general feedback I am getting is that even though it’s a daily soap, it’s very modernised, something that’s close to modern families.

What made you say ‘Yes’ for the show?

I was looking for opportunities to play good characters and I thought that the character is very interesting, it has layers and the characters in the show are not typical character. I think the characters here have a capacity to surprise the audience because they are more relevant and contemporary.

Who do you bond with the most on the show?

I wouldn’t be able to pick one name in particular but the cast of our family, my wife Malini and the 3 daughters. I think this family has been conceptualized well.

This was our conversation with Vimarsh Roshan.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

