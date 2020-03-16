EXCLUSIVE! 'I think wedding sequences are tedious yet fun' Golu Chacha aka Mehul Nisar reveals his take on wedding sequences, time slot and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being spoken about a lot. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively.  The family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali language show Khorkuto.

We got in touch with the cutest of all Golu Chacha aka Mehul Nisar to know about the representation of his character, TRP Charts and more: 

Tell us something about building bonds on sets. 

Off-screens the bond is equally the same, I personally feel that what you all share off the screen automatically comes on screen, besides being good performers the bond that you share comes out naturally onscreen. I would quote my first show, Hip Hip Hurray. In our early 19-20s, we didn't know much about acting, our director kept workshops and we began to spend more time. Viewers believed that we were all childhood friends because of our strong interpersonal bond. The X-factor comes out if you have a great bond, the whole team of KKIS shares a great rapport. 

It is convincing how everyone accepts the Kulshresthas… 

I would thank Siddharth Vankar and his team and the creatives who create our characters onscreen. The actor is just a mediator between the writer's and the creatives' creations. If the writing is strong then even a mediocre actor would look good onscreen. 

What is your take on wedding sequences? 

Well, I find it tedious but it is fun too. Usually, the shoots are at night but if you have a great team and if you enjoy with them then yes, even if you have a few scenes to shoot you would want to go to the sets and have fun with them. 

If the time slots changes do you think viewership would increase? 

I feel we are doing great even in the 7pm slot. As everyone begins their evening at that time, you begin cooking and watching the show. So I feel the slot is doing fine and yes, the upcoming track is surely going to be more interesting as the story unfolds. 

