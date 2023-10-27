Exclusive! I thought Sumbul Touqeer would throw a lot of tantrums and have a starry vibe but she is a very secured actor: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress Gayatri Soham

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has recently started and it has already captivated the hearts of the audience.

Sumbul Touqeer plays the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story revolves around Kavya who makes many sacrifices for her career. Gayatri Soham plays a pivotal role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with her, she spilled beans on sharing screen space with Sumbul Touqeer.

Gayatri shared, “It is a wonderful experience. It was only last year that I began working in the Hindi industry and this is my third show. Before this I have done Marathi cinema. I had seen Sumbul on television and I met her through this show and I feel that she is a wonderful human being. With Mishkat I have not shared screen so far. Sumbul is like a small kid and I feel that she is a very secure actor. Her energy is very good. She is down to earth as much as she is famous and successful in her career. Initially when I met her I thought that she would have a starry vibe or would have tantrums but that is not the case at all.”

When asked about the things she likes and dislikes about her character, Sumbul elaborated, “My character is a sorted and well educated woman who loves her son. Gauri is very graceful and elegant and has many layers to her personality ranging from being negative, positive and sometimes aggressive to. I love everything about my character apart from my hairstyle!”

Well said Gayatri!