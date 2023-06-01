Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani

MUMBAI :Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where the actress played her game with grace and entertained the audience till the end.

She was last seen in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, where she essayed the role of Kiran (Goli Bua), and fans are loving her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about who her favourite contestant is in Bigg Boss, and also speaks about Salman Khan bashing the contestants.

Have you been following Bigg Boss this time?

No, we are not following Bigg Boss to that extent, but we do see the clippings on social media here and there and get a gist of what is happening in the show.

Who is your favourite on the show?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is my favourite contestant on the show. I have worked with her on Choti Sarrdaarni, and even though I know Sajid Khan for a long time now, I have a special bond with Nimrit. She is headstrong and very disciplined, and I hope she wins the trophy.

Recently, she was bashed by Salman Khan for getting affected by Abdu not talking to her.

I haven’t watched the episode, so I wouldn’t know what to say. Abdu is genuinely very cute, and he has a pure heart. To be honest, whenever Salman Khan says anything, it’s always good for the contestants. It’s for the contestants to improve, and if you implement what he says, it will always be good for them to play the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit is a strong player, and she is the favourite of many.

