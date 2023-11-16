Exclusive! “I was disappointed because there were a lot of scopes”, Mamta Rana aka Divya of Dalchini opens up on her role in the show, Junooniyat going off the air, and more!

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyan, Swaranghar, and Junooniyat and has launched another show for Dangal titled Dalchini.

Mamta Rana has been a Dreamiyata favourite and has been featured in the show Junooniyat and she as even shot for the last leg of Junooniyat and the first bit of Dalchini in a similar time frame.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her new show, her journey till now and more.

What can you tell us about your role in the new show Dalchini?

This is a very interesting show, with a brilliant story, and it is quite different, and my role in the show is also quiet different. It has the spice that is needed in entertainment, the name of the show is very apt, and it is apt with some consirdetaio to the story. And it will be considered different because of the way the story plays out, I play the third of the three bahus, the Devrani and the Jethani, the show is a mix and match of everything.

What is an X-factor about this character of yours in the new show?

I have had to work on my dialect because I have to speak Hindi, Punjabi, and with that accent all in one line, and it has reflected. So, when I go on to the set, I Try to speak in that dialect itself and when I speak on set, I speak like my character so that the touch stays on. I find it a bit hard till now, but it will get better because you want the dialogue to feel authentic and when you speak a dialogue it has the masala of that nok-jhok, so you want that to come across, to match the expressions, and to make it sing is important.

You recently wrapped up a shoot on Junooniyat, what was the experience like?

Yes, I did feel bad a lot, I played the character of Diljyot and I tried to play that to the best of my ability and now I will put my whole heart into Divya’s character as well. But I was disappointed because there was a lot of scope and all of the team had hope, but ultimately it was the channel’s call, and so somewhere I felt like it shouldn’t have happened.

Mamta is seen playing the role of Divya in Dreamiyata’s new show for Dangal TV titled Dalchini, starring Maira Dharti Mehra and Rohit Chaudhary.

