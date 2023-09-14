Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!

Actress Prachi Bansal has entered the show and is seen playing the role of Goddess Ganga. Most people know Prachi for her roles in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Divya Kumar- Banke Bihari, and more.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:56
Prachi Bansal

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and Taandav. 

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately and it has received a lot of success.

ALSO READ: Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav:High Drama! Lord Shiv gets Sati’s Trishul back, Ganga makes a request to allow Lord Shiv and Devi Parvati to get married

Actress Prachi Bansal has entered the show and is seen playing the role of Goddess Ganga. Most people know Prachi for her roles in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Divya Kumar- Banke Bihari, and more.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress to have a conversation about the show, her character, and more!

What has the experience been like shooting for a show that is rising through the ranks quickly? 

Actually, I have never done any mythological show, and this is my first experience doing it, and yes first day I was actually nervous and panicking, I was actually scared of whether I would be able to pull it off or not but I immediately a good and positive response from the production and the people on set, so that made me feel great and more confident that I would be able to do it. 

Because the show is on such a large scale and you have never done a mythological show, was there any hesitation in saying yes?  

Yes, it was a big fight for me, because I have never done any cameo in any show, this is my first cameo. It was a very tough decision for me but then I was told that in every mythological show, every character is different and they have their journey and story to tell I was fine and I wanted to try it out, to experience a way of performing like I had never done before and I am loving it, because the production is good, everything is all good.  

Not many people know the depth of your character, what is it that we will get to see in the show?  

Talking about my character, I have not seen much of mythological shows, and when I tried to learn a bit about Goddess Ganga, everybody knew that Shiv ji ne unke Jatao mein dharan kar liye tha, but what people don’t know is the story of how and why. And this time around we get to know the full story in detail. And only a few people know, what happened, you know ardent devotees might know, but other than that, Ganga has a very important role to play out on the show.  

Parchi is currently seen playing the role of Ganga on the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting updates!

ALSO READ: Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav:High Drama! Lord Shiv gets Sati’s Trishul back, Ganga makes a request to allow Lord Shiv and Devi Parvati to get married

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Prachi Bansal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Ishaan starts regretting his harsh words to Isha
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things
MUMBAI:After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is all set for a new season. ...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Shantanu and Savi search for Isha, the latter about to get hit by a truck
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Anupamaa: Second Chance! Anuj gives Pakhi the power to decide, Romil forgiven
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vineet Raina
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
Vijhay Badlaani
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Whoa! From Hina Khan to Mr Faisu, check out the remuneration given to these challengers
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma warns fans against scammers claiming to sell tickets of his show, says “never charge our audiences a single penny”
Gauahar Khan
SCARY! Gauahar Khan opens up on an eve-teasing incident, shares how a bunch of boys followed her on a bike