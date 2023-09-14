Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and Taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately and it has received a lot of success.

Actress Prachi Bansal has entered the show and is seen playing the role of Goddess Ganga. Most people know Prachi for her roles in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Divya Kumar- Banke Bihari, and more.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress to have a conversation about the show, her character, and more!

What has the experience been like shooting for a show that is rising through the ranks quickly?

Actually, I have never done any mythological show, and this is my first experience doing it, and yes first day I was actually nervous and panicking, I was actually scared of whether I would be able to pull it off or not but I immediately a good and positive response from the production and the people on set, so that made me feel great and more confident that I would be able to do it.

Because the show is on such a large scale and you have never done a mythological show, was there any hesitation in saying yes?

Yes, it was a big fight for me, because I have never done any cameo in any show, this is my first cameo. It was a very tough decision for me but then I was told that in every mythological show, every character is different and they have their journey and story to tell I was fine and I wanted to try it out, to experience a way of performing like I had never done before and I am loving it, because the production is good, everything is all good.

Not many people know the depth of your character, what is it that we will get to see in the show?

Talking about my character, I have not seen much of mythological shows, and when I tried to learn a bit about Goddess Ganga, everybody knew that Shiv ji ne unke Jatao mein dharan kar liye tha, but what people don’t know is the story of how and why. And this time around we get to know the full story in detail. And only a few people know, what happened, you know ardent devotees might know, but other than that, Ganga has a very important role to play out on the show.

Parchi is currently seen playing the role of Ganga on the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap on Colors.

