EXCLUSIVE! 'I was scared looking at such a big team' Akriti aka Riya Bhattacharje on entering Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

The current track introduced Akriti in the show and unveiled a completely different bond in the show, this not only added freshness to the plot but also a little more masala to the track. We got in touch with Akriti aka Riya Bhattacharje to know about her reaction to bagging the show, character and more.

From Nath to KKIS there is a massive contrast in your character tell us something about it?

When I had auditioned for Akriti, I didn't know the character would turn out like this. After Nath, I was auditioning for projects but nothing was reaching the final stage. When I auditioned for Akriti, I was briefed completely different than what it got portrayed on screen. Overall, I didn't even know what would be the look like, I was really interested in this one as it is completely different from myself in reality and even from my previous projects. Akriti is strong-headed and has high regard for everyone around her. Initially, I wasn't even expecting to bag the role but I came to know it through Tellychakkar itself. The production people were planning on surprising me but I already knew it.

How was your first day on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey?

When I went for the look test, I was amazed by my look. My first-day shoot was in the auditorium so I couldn't meet the whole team. On the second day when I met them, I was soo nervous and scared. The production team had asked me to watch the show, I had watched the episodes and while watching them I was so scared looking at the team and assumed that it would be difficult for me. When I met them, I felt so comfortable, the whole team is like family and when I saw them there it felt like what we see onscreen, their offscreen bond is the same. Now, I look forward to meeting them and going on a shoot.

KKIS is one 'NO NEGATIVITY' show, and from Nath and IMMJ2, shows being on the edge of drama, how challenging is it?

Yes, my previous shows were very dramatic, it's a different experience with Kabhi Kabhie. My character is also very positive although she has those prejudices about her mother and Gungun and she has anger toward her mother. Akriti is extremely opposite of Gungun, despite the anger there isn't any negativity. There will be only positive things about her as the show has that vibe of joy and happiness.

