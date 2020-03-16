Exclusive! “I was in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi but things didn’t work out then and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa happened suddenly and came to me at the right time, I always wanted to get into professional dancing” - Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming up with a new season and the show is all set to begin on 3rd September 2022.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and this will be his first reality show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he is excited about this journey and what is the toughest thing that he faced in being part of this reality show.

You are going to do your debut reality show with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa how excited are you?

I am very excited, I was in talks with Viacom 18 for Kharon Ke Khiladi also but that show didn’t work as I was shooting for my web series. But then Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa happened and I had a break in between and hence could be a part of the show. I wanted to get into hardcore dancing, since it’s been 7 – 8 years I haven’t danced and I wanted to take dance seriously and this show came to me at the right time.

A dance style that you are excited to try?

I don’t have any dance style, I just want to go on the stage and have fun and whatever my choreographer will give me to do will do it with 100 percent convection and will give my best. I just want to go on stage and enjoy and perform and for that, we have done a lot of rehearsals which are currently going on.

What is the toughest thing about being on a dance reality show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

The physical training is the toughest part of the show as the extensive training is painful. Suddenly I realised some muscles in my body are existing. It's a very painful process and this helps you in doing the stunts while you dance. That's something I want to be apt at and I want to do stunts till the end of the show.

