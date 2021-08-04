Exclusive! I was on top of the world when I scored 93% in my 10th exams; it does become difficult to manage studies and shooting: Prapti Shukla aka Gungun of Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a funny sitcom that is telecast on Sab TV.

Prapti is a child actor who has been a part of some hit shows like Kartik Purnima, Tara from Satara, and Radha Krishn.

These days, she is seen on the show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

The young lass has just given her board exams and scored 93%. She is on could nine as her hard work paid off.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the Prapti and asked her how she feels about scoring such good marks and does she find it difficult to balance work and studies.

To which, the actress said that she is on cloud nine and is happy to have scored such good marks.

(ALSO READ : Prapti Shukla roped in for Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima)

She further said that at times, it gets difficult to manage both studies and shoots, especially the days when she has to shoot for hours. Then, she comes back home and sleeps and gets no time to study. That’s when she feels the pressure her bit.

Prapti also mentioned that her parents are very supportive and encourage her at every step. They had told her that it would be okay if she scored 60 to 70% as she is acting and studying, but she told her parents that she is targeting 80%.

But then she is happy to have scored 93% and her dad has gifted her an I Phone and she is super excited about it.

Well, team TellyChakkar congratulates Prapti for this achievement.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Prapti Shukla to enter Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya?)