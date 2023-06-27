Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

Currently, she is seen in COLORS show Bekaboo, where she plays one of the leads in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her about her struggling days and how she manages to stay real in the fake world.

What do you think about the treatment given to the struggling actor as compared to a lead actor these days?

I have also faced the hard treatment and the differentiation that takes place during an award function or a media interaction. It was years before I debuted in my show. There were senior actors who didn’t appreciate a young kid on the show as she doesn’t know anything. I didn’t know the shooting language of the show at that time and was clueless. Some of the senior actors complained that I don’t know anything and that I should learn before coming on set. There are many such things, but I know how bad one feels when they are treated like that.

What did you face that was that bad and you felt ill-treated?

In my debut show, I remember I was kept in a vanity van with junior artists and was made to sit with them. Later on, I realised that the treatment I was getting wasn't good at all. I'm sure many actors have faced it and I know what it feels like. If I'm working with someone new, I won’t treat them this way. I will motivate and encourage them to do better by helping them as much as I can.

Is it difficult to be your true self in this fake world of entertainment?

It’s very easy to be the real you, but at times, you can fall in trouble. So, I don’t talk much and stay away from controversy. At times, because of my introverted nature, people assume that I'm arrogant, rude and have an attitude. I still remember, I performed a tough scene and couldn’t give the byte. The press went on to say that I have an attitude.

Media has also been supportive. There was a time when I wasn’t the lead and the media didn’t want to take my interview. It broke my heart and I felt bad. But, there are also some interviews where the media turned very supportive. Everyone has their own journey and one needs to face these bitterness to have a successful career.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved actresses and she has come up the ladder with a lot of hard work and dedication.

