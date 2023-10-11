Exclusive! I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative: Meenakshi Chugh on her experience shooting for Imlie

Meenakshi has been a part of some well – known and distinguished projects in the past in the likes of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Kashmir Files and Taali among others. Currently she is seen in Star Plus’ Imlie.
MUMBAI : Meenakshi Chugh is a talented actress.

She has been a part of some well – known and distinguished projects in the past in the likes of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Kashmir Files and Taali among others. Currently she is seen in Star Plus’ Imlie. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her experience shooting for the show. 

Meenakshi said, “Experience has been good.  The show is popular since the first season. When Imlie was offered to me, I didn't even ask what the character was, I just gave my nod as I was confident that it will be a meaty role. Everybody on the set is very nice and welcoming. I have more of my scenes with Sai Ketan Rao. Both the actors, Sai and Adrija (Roy) are very humble and down to earth. I have seen actors who have some starry attitude but here everyone; even the popular actors do not have such attitude or tantrums.”

Speaking about her character, Meenakshi said, “What I like most about my character is that it has a mix of emotions and it is very well layered. She has different shades of her personality with each character she interacts with. There are some negative traits that my personality has however, I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative. There are a lot of things one can do when it comes to playing negative roles. Also, talking about Imlie, I really love speaking in Bhojpuri style Hindi. It is something new and I enjoy it.`` 

