EXCLUSIVE! 'I will surely miss Isha a lot' Amrik aka Abhishek Kumar QUITS Colors' Udaariyaan

I knew this would happen anytime as I had played enough shades to pull off the character after the accident scene. This was the endpoint and I am glad that my exit is justified in the show and not left open-ended.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:08
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront to break exclusive news for the viewers.

We had exclusively updated about Amrik's death in the show and now, in an exclusive conversation with Abhishek he revealed: 

Yes, you heard it right, I quit the show and the reason is simple: I am keen on looking out for new opportunities. Udaariyaan will always stay close to my head being my debut show. It was really emotional even while we were shooting the last episode, I had tears in my eyes as I will miss them. 

On asking who will he miss the most he shares, that I will miss Isha a lot as I am closest to her, now that we wouldn't be shooting together, we shall barely see each other. 

We asked about his reaction at the end to the character, and he revealed, that I knew this would happen anytime as I had played enough shades to pull off the character after the accident scene. This was the end point and I am glad that my exit is justified in the show and not left open ended. 

We will surely miss Amrik and you all? 

