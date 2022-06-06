EXCLUSIVE! I would just like to see how Shekhar’s graph grows with the journey going forward: Sunny Sachdeva

Prateek Sharma has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Sunny Sachdeva in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sunny spilled beans about his bond with his co-actors.
MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

The maker has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Sunny Sachdeva in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sunny spilled beans about his bond with his co-actors.

Sunny shared, “Everyone is extremely good on the sets of the show. It has only been two months and we are already like a big family and we gel extremely well.  Whenever we are free we share some laughs and play games like word games, guess the name etc...So one doesn’t really miss family. On every set there are new people who you meet but here the bond with the actors is very strong. So I am extremely loving being a part of the show.

On set we all are very close to each other. After the shot, we don’t head to our respective rooms. We sit and spend time together. So it is very tough to take names then as to who close or who is not. I am close to everyone and I love being on the set with the team. We all are blessed to be working with each other and working together for the success of the show.”

When asked about if there is something he would like to change about his character on the show, Sunny contributed, “ It is too early to say if I would like to change anything about my character or not because it has just been a month and a half so I would just like to see how Shekhar’s  graph grows as it goes.”

