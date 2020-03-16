Exclusive! “I would love to be part of a reality show mainly something related to comedy” - Manan Joshi

MUMBAI: Manan Joshi is a known television actor and he rose to fame with his character of 'Vaibhav Toshniwal' in Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

These days he has become a household name with his portrayal of 'Anubhav' in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and the fans love him.

The show is going off air in a few weeks from now and TellyChakkar got in touch with Manan and asked what he thought was the reason why the show went off–air and if he is open to doing any reality show.

What do you think is the main reason for the show going off–air?

To be honest the journey of the show was beautiful and so different. The television industry runs by numbers which we call TRPs and in order to get in the numbers while doing something new and different backfired and that’s fine, some experiments work while some don’t, that’s the life of an actor and a project.

Are you open to doing any reality shows in the future?

I would love to be a part of a reality show. I have seen the exposure one gets when they are a part of Bigg Boss. I love martial arts like kickboxing, I played it at a national level. I am a very sporty kind of person. I would also be more than happy to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. But my wish is to be a part of a comedy show, something related to stand-up comedy. I would love to do something like that.

What is your message to your fans, as they would miss watching Anubhav on screen?

I love all my fans and can’t thank them enough for the love and support they have given me for my character Anubhav. I promise them that soon I will be seen on screen and won’t disappoint them and will bring a smile to their face. The love and support is very special and I am grateful to them.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Manan as Anubhav on the show.

Let us know how much you will miss watching Manan in the character of 'Anubhav'.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



( ALSO READ - Amazing! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav reveals his secret Stress-Bursting technique in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey