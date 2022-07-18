Exclusive! I would love to become India’s number one Rockstar and I want to be known for my dancing and rapping skills: MTV Roadies 18 winner Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept was different. The life of the show, Ranvijay, was not a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season?)

This season was different where the new contestants had to pair up with an ex-contestant of the show and they had to play the game together and do all the stunts.

The audience gave thumbs up to the show and loved this season as it's a completely different concept.

Now the show has finally ended, Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the winner of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashish and asked him with whom he would like to stay in touch and what are his future plans.

Post the show, who would you like to keep your friendship with?

I have created great bonds on the show like Simi, Sid, Yukti, and Sakshi really became close friends of mine, even from the other group, I am friends with everyone like I and Arushi Chawla are really very close buddies but then when she was eliminated and returned things changed as she accused me of bitching about her and eliminating her from the show. Sid was a lovely person but had to go against him for the show. I was very close to everyone and shared a great bond of friendship and I wish to keep in touch with everyone. Everyone is my friend I don’t make enemies.

What are the challenges you faced during your journey?

The whole place was new, the climate, and the food were so different all different people around. The stunts were also very different from the previous seasons, but I made new friends. Meditation helped me a lot. At times I would get stressed with the stunts but the entire gang was very helpful and in the end, I have come out as a stronger person.

Post your win, what have you planned for the future?

I want to become India’s number one rock star and I want to be known for my Rap and Dance. I am very confident in performing on stage like a pop star and my inspiration is Justin Bieber I want to create his vibe. The confidence he has is incredible. I want my videos to trend and reach a billion views someday and as far as my acting career is concerned I will concentrate on that once I fulfill my wish of becoming a famous rockstar. And I just want to do different jobs in the world of entertainment.

For more updates on MTV Roadies 18, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season?)