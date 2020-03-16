Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and my friends have always told me I am the perfect contender for the show” - Mehul Nisar

MUMBAI: Mehul is one of the most successful actors on television and he has been there for more than two decades and has acted in more than 25 television shows and has appeared in more than 100 television commercials.

He started his career with the TV series Hip Hip Hurray in 1998 and has acted in many more television shows since then.

He has had a long association with Rajshri Films, working with them on Pyar Ke Do Naam... Ek Radha ek Shyam, Woh Rehne Wali Mehalo Ki, and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

Currently, he is seen in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where he essays the role of Chanchal (Golu).

The show unfortunately will be going off air in a few days and TellyChakkar got in touch with Mehul and asked him which was his challenging scene and if he is open to doing any reality shows.

Which was your challenging scene in the serial?

One of the initial episodes sets the flavour for the show. The scene was between Golu Chacha and Anu, where Golu Chacha teases Anu about Gungun, saying.. woh aane wali hai.. This scene is very close to my heart.

The show is going off air. Can you throw some light on your upcoming projects?

I am also finishing my OTT show for Voot Kaisi Hai Yaariyan Season 4 which is going to release in the last week of August, and something exciting is in the pipeline which will start soon.

Are you ready to do any reality shows like Bigg Boss/ Khatron Ke Khiladi if it's ever offered to you?

I like watching Bigg Boss and I would love to be a part of this show. I have often been told by my co-actors and friends that I would give great content for Bigg Boss. In fact, some have said that ‘Tu toh perfect Bigg Boss material hai’.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will miss Mehul and his character once the show goes off air.

