EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore TVF's content further' Udaariyaan's Manish Tulsiyani gets candid about his comeback after a break; content he would like to explore and more

I have returned after a long break, and now I would want to do everything that comes my way. I am really keen on working continuously. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 10:15
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

In an exclusive conversation with Manish Tulsiyani, we asked him about characters he would love to explore further, content he would love to perform and more. Check out what he had to share: 

What kind of characters would you like to explore?

I would like to explore more like Yash, I love this character, there are lover boys in every show but these anti-hero characters are rarely found on Television. Now, that narratives are changing such characters reach out to people quickly. 

Is there any genre that you would explore? 

I have returned after a long break, now I would want to do everything that comes my way. I am really keen on working continuously. There is no specific genre that I am looking for anymore. 

Are you keen on exploring OTT? 

TVF pictures has been a dream for me and I would love to explore the place with their projects, their writing is absolutely heartwarming. It is so natural and beautiful that touches the viewers' hearts. 

