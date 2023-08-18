Exclusive! "I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to do, her acting process and more!

The show is going through a dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Indira Krishnan

MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari. 

Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the house's welfare and her family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the seasoned actress to talk about her role, her journey, what can we expect from the show, and more.

When asked about how she gets into characters and whether has it been easy or not, she said, “ So getting into a character has never been easy for any artist. Any skilled artist, I would say, you know, be it anyone, you see Mr. Kumud in Lust stories and I loved his character. So, you know, I really sensed how uh, a torn battered guy, you know who is just having his lust for women and he put it, so well. As that man you know. So I feel when I see a lot of actors like uh, uh, you know that whether it could be Shabana Ji or whether it could be Smita Patel or whether it could be from South, Radhika also or Suhaasini,  I am generally a little bit pulled towards seeing the South actors, for they are, you know, they are emotions are much stronger, we are much more, louder at times, and so you get to know exactly where you are.”

When asked about the kind of roles that she would like to do, she said, “ As an actor,  the only drawback in our industry is you get typecast, you know. So they always say, oh, she is, she can be a beautiful mom, she can be a bold mom, she can be a but I would definitely want to try something very hardcore and different. Also something very different, maybe the language could be loose or could be a very hard-hitting language. I would love to try a lawyer, I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well,  I  remember Vijay Shanthi, ma'am, who used to play an IPS officer or a collector and she was fab in those roles, you know. So I always connect myself to playing something like that and hardcore and with a string screen presence.

Indira Krishnan is currently seen playing the role of Vedika on Saavi ki Savari on Colors.

About Author

