Exclusive! “I would love to work with Alia Bhatt someday as her journey is very inspiring” - Prit Kamani

Prit Kamani is an actor, singer, dancer, TV presenter, and YouTuber. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the type of characters he would like to do in the future. He revealed his dream director, the actor he would love to work with, and much more.
MUMBAI: Prit Kamani is an actor, singer, dancer, TV presenter, and YouTuber. He is very well known in Bollywood. 

He is best known for his roles in movies like Maska, Hum Chaar, and The Right Click. 

These days, the actor is making headlines. He would be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming web series “Feels Like Home”. 

The coming-of-age drama, directed by Sahir Raza, has a talented cast of young actors featuring Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, and Anshuman Malhotra in addition to Prit. 

The series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on June 10. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the type of characters he would like to do in the future. He revealed his dream director, the actor he would love to work with, and much more. 

What type of characters are you looking forward to? 

Anything that moves me and it should be a fun character. I should have fun while playing it. And the other most important part is who is making the project. From the writer to the producer to the director, every aspect is important and I love experimenting with new roles. 

Who are your dream director and actor that you would love to work with? 

I would love to work with Alia Bhatt someday as she is very talented and pretty and her journey to stardom is so inspiring for any actor. As far as directors are concerned I would love to work with Anand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Anubhav Sinha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, etc. The list is never-ending. My next movie is directed by Ratna Sinha and I feel blessed and honoured to have worked with her. 

What is your message to your fans? 

I can’t thank them enough for all the love and support they have given me. I just want to give them my love and tell them that I love what I am doing and I appreciate their love, and I promise to not let them down. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

