Exclusive! I would love to work with Rajkumar Rao and play the role of Radhika Apte in Sacred Games and I feel blessed to work with Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms: Parul Chaudhary aka Karishma of Bhgaya Laxmi

MUMBAI: Parul Chaudhary is a very popular actress on television and she is best known for her performance in serials like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Divya Drishti, Tere Mere Sapne, Savdhaan India, Piyaa Albela.

Currently, she is seen on the show Bhagaya Laxmi where she essays the role of Karishma Chopra who is very self–centered and selfish.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Parul and asked her about her experience working with Balaji Telefilms and the dream actor she would want to work with and more.

( ALSO READ : Anupamaa actress Parul Chaudhary tests COVID-19 positive )

How has your experience been working with Balaji Telefilms?

The production has been amazing to work with and everyone is so warm and supportive. No one judges you and everyone is so comfortable with each other. You feel so connected with each other. Way back in 2008 I was a part of a Balaji Show named Kasturi and in that show, I had worked with Uday Tikekar once again we meet on Bhagya Laxmi and the warmth and affection are the same. The unit and the production house have been fabulous and the entire team of Bhagya Laxmi has been so supportive and there is only a good vibe and positivity around on the sets.

The OTT space is growing larger. Do you think it will take over the business of Bollywood and Television?

I feel the OTT platform has come a long way but television as its loyal audience that still watches Saas – bahu sagas and that audience would never change. The television business wouldn’t get affected as we have seen so many serials are being launched, but there could be a possibility that the Bollywood business might get affected and we have seen the consequences in this time of COVID.

What is your dream role and the actor you would like to work with?

I do watch a lot of Bollywood and Hollywood movies but the one character that I would like to play is Radhika Apte from Scared Games as it’s a very strong character and my wish is to play a Uniform character and similar to this one is my dream role.

The dream actor that I would love to work with would be Rajkumar Rao and I hoped that Irfan Khan would behave alive would have loved to work with him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : When asked about her character, Parul shared, “Firstly I am playing this character Karishma Oberoi, she is Virendra Oberoi’s younger sister, looking at her personality she has typical south Bombay personality, she likes to dress up into designer wear and )