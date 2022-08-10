Exclusive! “I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar as she is one of the best directors” – Sandeep Rajora

Sandeep Rajora is a well-known actor in the television industry. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his opinions on Bollywood not doing well and further revealed which director and actor he would like to work with.
MUMBAI:Sandeep Rajora is a well-known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Kareena Kareena, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Kkusum, etc.

Currently, he is essaying the role of Rahat Akhtar in Zee Tv’s Rabb Se Hai Dua and fans are liking him in the new role.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his opinions on Bollywood not doing well and further revealed a director and an actor he would like to work with.

These days the Bollywood industry isn't functioning well at the Box Office, do you think its because of the digital market and what’s your take on it?

For sure, it’s the digital content which is taking a toll on the box office. Also, the rhythm of cinema was broken by the lockdown, but I’m sure great content will pull back the audience to the theatres.

Are you open to doing web content and if yes, do you have any limitations for a role?

I'm actually waiting to do one in web. The realism and logic of web shows is something I dig for while performing.

Who is a dream actor and director from Bollywood that you would like to work with?

No actor in particular, but would love to work with Zoya Akhtar. I really love her films.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience has given a thumbs-up to Sandeep Rajora for his role in Rabb Se Hai Dua.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

