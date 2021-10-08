EXCLUSIVE! I would like my character to be more aware and not trust people so blindly: Apna Time Bhi Ayega actor Pulkit Bangia

MUMBAI: Pulkit Bangia plays a significant role in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Ayega.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his role in the show and his experience shooting for the project.

What made you say yes to the show?

I was going through a tough time because of covid and I had the opportunity of this and one more show but didn’t work out and went out on this show and it worked out I don’t know how.

How did you prepare for the role?

It was just next door guy very naughty initially how it was briefed to me , there was not much to do and few characters I had seen in web series and the character got changed into a good boy which I already am.

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character?

He trusts too much and this guy needs to take a back foot on them and be more aware and not trust people so blindly.

What was the first reaction when you finalised for the show?

I was amazed and I was not sure whether or not I will make it and someone was already cast for the role so I had replaced someone was the one thing.

How do you deal with creative differences?

I believe in them because they have developed the character so they know better than me, it’s true that I play it and I don’t disagree on them much because they created the character and they are people who are working longer than me in this industry.

