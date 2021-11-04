Exclusive! I would rather perform action sequences on my own than have a body double: Shaleen Malhotra

MUMBAI: Actor Shaleen Malhotra roars with his acting prowess every time he is seen on screen. Extremely selective about his body of work, he always prefers quality over quantity. He has played varied roles in shows like Arjun, Ishqbaaaz, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani and gained immense love with his character of Rishi in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Shaleen is currently playing the lead role of Special Agent Karan Shergill and is quite loved by masses.

On doing quite a lot of action sequences in the show, he shared, “Performing action scenes comes naturally to me. In my previous show Arjun I mostly used to perform action sequences. I like to do my action sequences on my own rather than having a body double. Action sequences require you to be physically and mentally fit. Also, while performing such scenes you need to have coordination and the truth of the other person. The show requires me to stay in my best shape so I always look for motivation within me and what helps me is knowing that staying fit will help me live a longer and healthier life. A lot of my inspiration also comes from my peers on set, Diljot Chhabra essaying the character of Sanjana is exceptionally fit and has a very strict and disciplined diet and workout routine.”

Keep up the good work Shaleen!