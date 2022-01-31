EXCLUSIVE!' I would like to see Sai turn less stubborn' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh on her character, toughest emotions and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.



Ayesha Singh has been a part of television for a while now from Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the actress has come far. We had recently updated about the actress being COVID Positive for the second time, we got in touch with the actress to know about her toughest emotion to portray, insights about Sai and more, Ayesha had some interesting things to share:

As Ayesha, what would you want to change about Sai?

As Ayesha, I am not very stubborn. I get convinced easily, if I am wrong I would apologize real quick. So with Sai, she is a little stubborn and upfront with her approach, I would like to tweak that a little, she is stubborn and stern, She has her own journey, eventually, she would grow and experiences would teach her that maybe.

As an actor which one do you think is the toughest emotion to portray in front of the audience?

Laughter is the only tough emotion to portray, there is a fine balance, and there are various kinds of comedy so as to understand the audience and their taste in comedy. It also depends on where are you performing. In live performance I believe doing an emotional scene is difficult as you cannot visibly express the minute nuances that you can do in front of the camera.

What would be your piece of advice to everyone who struggles through COVID?

I actually would like to tell them that, they must stay strong and be positive in their approach. If you are struggling, be affirmative about your cure. If you are quarantined, staying at home is also difficult, keep telling yourself that it's a matter of a few days and you will be fine. Do follow all the precautions, do not spread, be kind. Resting, drinking a lot of water, herbal kadhas, everything helps you soothe and heal.

