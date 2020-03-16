EXCLUSIVE! 'If there is a particular scene and I am not convinced then I wouldn't do it but not everybody does that' Kanwar Dhillon candidly reveals his take on the bizzare scenes on Television

Television will never go anywhere in the first place, TV has its audience which will never go anywhere just to hold them is difficult, I think the content should not lose its plot and become a completely different show altogether...

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

In an exclusive conversation with Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon, we asked the actor about his take on the bizzare scenes that happen in television shows, 

Talking about the bizzare content that has been a part of the television shows, Kanwar shared his views, 'I think, where you can fool the Audience and not fool them is actually the channel and the writers' choice. If there is a particular scene and I am not convinced then I wouldn't do it but not everybody does that. Some people would do what is written in the script without even asking. If I find someone stupid personally then I would deny for it. There are fantasy shows that the ones who shoot wouldn't even relate to it but there are a section of people who would relate to it and make it hit on-screens. Television is one of the most difficult mediums to work at as it is like a factory that manufactures content everyday. It is a rigorous medium and needs a lot of hard work and ideation.'

He further added, 'There are bigger people also like the channel and broadcasters would be making a note of everything that the social media and viewers share. There is a change in the quality of content and I am happy about it. Television will never go anywhere in the first place, TV has its audience which will never go anywhere just to hold them is difficult, I think the content should not lose its plot and become a completely different show altogether.'

In a live session, Kanwar revealed how he bagged Pandya Store, I was planning something big and major and that’s the reason why I was away from Television post ‘Internet Wala Love’ on Colors’ TV. I was working on a plan of action but that couldn’t materialize as I got my leg broken and had my plans were put to the back seat. And then ‘Pandya Store’s offer came and I decided to sign the show and I’m so glad I took it up.

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video