Exclusive! Imlie 3 is a different kind of storyline which balances the plot between rural and urban; and it empowers women: Sanket Chouksey

Sanket Choukey plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Sanket, he opened up on being a part of the show, his character and his bond with his co-actors Sai and Adrija.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 13:30
Sanket Chouksey

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show took a leap and showcases Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in titular roles. The beauty of the show is that each and every character adds to the storyline and has a different narrative of their own which runs parallel to the existing drama.

Sanket Choukey plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Sanket, he opened up on being a part of the show, his character and his bond with his co-actors Sai and Adrija. (Also Read: Imlie: Shocking! Imlie finds the same mask in Vishwa’s house)

He shared, “Imlie is a wonderful show and the writing is very crisp. The characters are well knit and are not abrupt. One can connect with the characters and are predictable. I really like my character which is full of surprises. My character is a bit unpredictable as he is different with each person. For Imlie he is seen showcasing a different personality, for his family he is the perfect son and husband.”

Elaborating about the show, Sanket averred, “The story in this season is well balanced between the rural and urban setting and it offers all flavours from one show. It is a different kind of storyline and it empowers women. From Imlie to Sonali, each woman is standing up for herself and the writers are penning strong narratives which is justifying their actions.”

Sanket also mentioned that his character earlier was animated however later they made him sober. He mentioned that he like that he was flamboyant earlier but at the same time, he mentioned that he likes to add layers and variations to his character. (Also Read: Imlie: OMG! Agastya and Imlie rush to rescue their family for this shocking reason )

When asked about his bond with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Rao, he said, “Both the actors are beautiful, hardworking and disciplined. They are very friendly.” 

Star Plus Imlie Adrija Roy Sai Ketan Rao Sanket Choukey Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie : OMG! Agastya doubt Imlie and questions her about her work in bar
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath 5th wedding anniversary: Wow! Comedian shares beautiful unseen picture with wife writes “aise lagta hai jaise…”
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Exclusive! Imlie 3 is a different kind of storyline which balances the plot between rural and urban; and it empowers women: Sanket Chouksey
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show took a leap and showcases...
Must read! Who is Vedang Raina who played Reggie Mantle in The Archies
MUMBAI:  Movie The Archies is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the movie that has hit...
Exclusive! Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags SonyLIV’s upcoming series Waking of a Nation based on Jallianwala Bagh massacre
MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows and concepts which are in the pipeline.While a lot of shows are in the pipeline, there...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj insults Anupamaa at Pari’s birthday party; Anuj is worried that Anupama is at the Shah house
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and these days the track is quite interesting. Anupamaa is...
Recent Stories
Vedang
Must read! Who is Vedang Raina who played Reggie Mantle in The Archies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Himanshi
Wow! Himanshi Khurana Finds Solace in Spiritual Journey After Recent Breakup
KhanZaadi
What! KhanZaadi and Aoora's Growing Friendship Sparks Curiosity: Will She Share Her Difficult Past on Bigg Boss 17?
Vishal
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vishal Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Siddarth
Sidarth Shukla Birthday! Check out the timeline of the love story of SidNaaz as we remember the actor on his birth anniversary
1
Heartfelt! Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as his and Shehnaaz Gill’s old video resurfaces online; Netizens say 'Forever in our hearts'
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess