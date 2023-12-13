Exclusive! Imlie 3 is a different kind of storyline which balances the plot between rural and urban; and it empowers women: Sanket Chouksey

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show took a leap and showcases Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in titular roles. The beauty of the show is that each and every character adds to the storyline and has a different narrative of their own which runs parallel to the existing drama.

Sanket Choukey plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Sanket, he opened up on being a part of the show, his character and his bond with his co-actors Sai and Adrija. (Also Read: Imlie: Shocking! Imlie finds the same mask in Vishwa’s house)

He shared, “Imlie is a wonderful show and the writing is very crisp. The characters are well knit and are not abrupt. One can connect with the characters and are predictable. I really like my character which is full of surprises. My character is a bit unpredictable as he is different with each person. For Imlie he is seen showcasing a different personality, for his family he is the perfect son and husband.”

Elaborating about the show, Sanket averred, “The story in this season is well balanced between the rural and urban setting and it offers all flavours from one show. It is a different kind of storyline and it empowers women. From Imlie to Sonali, each woman is standing up for herself and the writers are penning strong narratives which is justifying their actions.”

Sanket also mentioned that his character earlier was animated however later they made him sober. He mentioned that he like that he was flamboyant earlier but at the same time, he mentioned that he likes to add layers and variations to his character. (Also Read: Imlie: OMG! Agastya and Imlie rush to rescue their family for this shocking reason )

When asked about his bond with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Rao, he said, “Both the actors are beautiful, hardworking and disciplined. They are very friendly.”