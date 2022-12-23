EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Jitendra Bohara talks about some interesting events of his life; says, “Some artists leave a mark behind and I wish to be one of those”

MUMBAI : Jitendra Bohara is a television actor who is known for Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin and Ashoka.

He is currently essaying the role of Akash Rana, Atharva’s elder brother, in Star Plus’ Imlie post leap. He is playing a grey shade character and the audience is loving it.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about the show and his character.

Have you ever had a weird fan encounter?

“Yes, I was doing the show Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhod Aaye and I was playing a negative character. Seerat who is playing Chini in Imlie, she really liked the show but did not know I was a part of it because my look was very different back then. A few days back we were talking about it and she was surprised to know I was a part of it. She said she hated my character on the show and said it was the worst. So I took that as a compliment. Another time, I had received angry messages from people expressing frustration for my character. Another one was during the show Ashoka, I was playing the role of Acharya Chanakya. I was going somewhere and there was this South Indian man who just came and fell to my feet saying “Acharya”. I was shocked. It felt quite good too that so many people are following my work.”

How would you want the world to remember you?

“I would want the world to remember me as a good person first and foremost. I wish they remember me as a good artist too because I put in a lot of effort in my work. I find the world a theatre, people one and play their parts. But some artists leave a mark behind and I wish to be one of those.”

What would you say is your most unnecessary talent?

“I would say that is sleeping. I know that is a common talent but I love sleeping a lot. Even on the set, I am known to fall asleep from time to time.”

If you were a dish, what would you be?

“I would be pani puri because it is loved by everyone. I am a big pani puri lover and even recently I made pani puri for a group of friends who had come to my house. I love to cook and everyone really loved it a lot.”

If you had a pet, would you talk to it and if yes, what would you say?

“I had a pet cat and I don’t have one anymore because I was diagnosed with an allergic condition. I even used to take the cat to the set. I talk to pets a lot and one thing about pets is that they just know when you are upset. They come to you and try to comfort you. Once when I was going through a tough breakup, I was really upset. My cat used to come to me and sit on my lap. He always used to sense whenever I felt sad and tried paying with me. Once my allergic condition gets better, I will once again adopt a pet.”

