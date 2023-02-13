EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat opens up about her fashion diaries; says, “I would like to steal Badshah’s hoodies”

MUMBAI :Saumya Saraswat was previously a part of the Colors TV show Pishachini playing the role of Nikita Rajput. 

She is currently essaying the role of Keya, Akash’s wife, in Star Plus’ popular show Imlie post the leap. She is playing a grey shade character and the audience is loving it.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about her fashion diaries.

What would you prefer more- street wear or designer wear?

“I would like street wear, anytime.”

Is there an outfit that you regret buying?

“I think I regret buying sarees that I bought during the time I got married because I don’t wear them anymore. It’s not my wedding outfit but those were gifted to me during that time and I don’t wear them now.”

What is the one outfit which you would like to steal from someone’s wardrobe?

“I would like to steal Badshah’s hoodies because I just love them. I love street wear.”

Who is your fashion inspiration?

“For me, more than fashion, it is about the confidence with which people carry themselves. That way, I love Priyanka Chopra. It does not matter how you look, it’s how you carry it and I think she does it amazingly well. ”

Which would you prefer- bling or bold outfits?

“I like both, it just depends on my mood what I wish to wear.”

What kinds of accessories do you like more- necklaces or earrings?

“I like earrings more.”

Would you prefer a bikini or a monokini?

“I love bikini more because I think it goes really well with my body . I love to show off my tummy because I work really hard for that.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

