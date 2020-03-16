Exclusive! Imlie fame actress Gunjan Bhatia ENTERS &Tv’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly kept you updated with all the latest happenings in your favourite TV shows.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar has been running on the small screens for a very long time. The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

TellyChakkar had reported about various actors making smashing entries in the show.

The exclusive news is that Imlie fame actress Gunjan Bhatia is all set to enter &Tv’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

We have heard that she will play a negative character and she will bring a lot of changes in the lives of all.

