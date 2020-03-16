Exclusive! Imlie fame actress Gunjan Bhatia ENTERS &Tv’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 11:52
Gunjan Bhatia

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar has been running on the small screens for a very long time. The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.

Also read: BREAKING! Tarun Tyagi ENTERS Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

TellyChakkar had reported about various actors making smashing entries in the show.

The exclusive news is that Imlie fame actress Gunjan Bhatia is all set to enter &Tv’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

We have heard that she will play a negative character and she will bring a lot of changes in the lives of all.

Also read: Wedding Bells! Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar actress Shivani Rangole is all set to exchange wedding vows with THIS actor

How much excited are you to see in her next show?

Do let us know your views.

