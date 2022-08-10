Exclusive! Imlie fame Akash aka Jitendra Bohara reveals how he became part of the show and his dream role, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the very notorious telly world. We got in touch with Imlie fame Jitendra Bohara and he candidly spoke about the show, his character and more.

Imlie has had a steady run on TV and even after the generational leap, the show is doing gloriously well. The cast of the show puts in a lot of effort to make the show what it is. The current track is following the tale of Dhairya’s entry and how his character is going to bring in some major twists in Imlie and Atharva’s life.

Jitendra Bohara is a talented Indian actor who is known for his roles in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, Chandra Nandini among other projects and is now being much recognized as Akash in Imlie.

We rang him up and chatted about his experience working on the show.

1. What is your opinion on your character ‘Akash’?

About Akash I used to feel like the family always gave first preference to Attu when Akash is their first born. I really felt it should happen but now the story has shifted and I feel like the writers are well aware how to place a character and back then, I was wrong about the character.

2.What made you say yes to the role of Akash?

Let me tell you the real story. It was the day of Ganesh Chaturthi last September when this show was finalized. Actually, it was my first Ganpati at my home and I was even making the idol with my hands, with clay. The talks were going on about the show and previously it was a comic character when I had auditioned for the same.

Later, that day (Ganesh Chaturthi), after I washed up all the clay and paint, I got a call and they said we have finalized you. With Bappa’s blessings I got the show Imlie.

3.Apart from comedy and negative, what is that One dream role that you have in mind?

My dream role is that I want to play an army officer. My dad was in the Army and he even lost his left leg for our country. I wished to be in the Army but since I was a single child, my father was insistent that I shouldn’t and then I realized that since I have weak eyesight, maybe I can’t join in anyways.

I dropped the idea; I wanted to be a doctor then but as we know, an average army family can’t have that kind of money. I was already doing theater ever since I was a child and then it struck me to continue with it since I was good at it.

So, that was Jitendra Bohara getting candid with us as he gave us some interesting insights about the show.

