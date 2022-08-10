Interesting! From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie; check out some of the shows that went into a leap with a pregnancy track

Our TV industry never fails to entertain its audience with some high voltage drama and masaledaar content. Our viewers eagerly await the next big twist on the show and stay by the edge of their seats to gauge how the plot shifts.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of bringing in interesting stories from the tellyworld. This time, we bring to you names of some of the shows that went into a leap before or through a pregnancy track in the plot.

Seems like pregnancy tracks on shows are a big hit and many shows have opted to take a big leap after the track where in usually the protagonists end up estranged.

Here are the shows that went on a leap after the pregnancy track:-

1.       Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai left with Vinu and later found out she was pregnant with her and Virat’s child Savi. The show took a leap, post which a lot of big twists followed with Patralekha married to Virat and Vinu being adopted by them.

2.       Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara lost one child in a miscarriage but the other (Abhir) survived. However, after Akshara and Abhimanyu got divorced, Akshara left Udaipur and brought up Abhir.

3.       Kumkum Bhagya: after Prachi and Ranbir lost their child, the show took a big leap where their daughter was seen living away from her parents. Now it seems like both Ranbir and Prachi have come to care about Khushi.

4.       Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri was thrown off the cliff after the mishap due to Rashmi and the show had taken a short leap. She was forced to live with Vikrant as Saachi since her and Kanha’s daughter was with Vikrant.

5.       Imlie: the news recently came to light that Imlie was pregnant with Atharva’s child but he is shown to be dead in an accident and after delivery, Imlie is informed that her daughter didn't survive. However, after a leap of 5 years, Imlie sees Atharva and Chini with a child.

6.       Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: before the generational leap and when Ram and Priya’s characters were on the show, the show had taken a leap of 5 years where Priya was bringing up Ram and her daughter, Pihu and Ram was oblivious to this fact.

So, as you can see, leaps after pregnancy tracks have made for big twists in the show where in we can easily see how the plot is revamped.

What do you think of this?

Let us know in the comments below!

