EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty to play the lead for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB?

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Sony SAB. Imlie actress Megha Chakraborty is likely to play the lead in the show.
Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline. 

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far. 

The channel is now gearing up for a new show which will be helmed by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.  

We have already broken many names who are likely to be a part of this new show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Megha Chakraborty is likely to play he lead in the show. 

Megha is currently seen playing the lead in Star Plus' show Imlie season 2 after it went a leap last year. 

There are reports about Imlie heading for another generation leap. 

This shows more possibility of Megha bagging this show as the lead. 

Megha has previously been a part of shows like Kaatelal and Sons, Krishna Chali London, Peshwa Bajirao, and Badi Devranii among others.

